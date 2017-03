The number of South Koreans who used internet banking services rose last year, due mainly to increased access via smartphones, a survey showed Wednesday.The ratio of South Koreans aged over 12 who used internet banking services stood at 57.5 percent in 2016, up 5.0 percentage points from a year earlier, according to the survey.Among internet banking service users, 87.1 percent said they used their smartphones for internet banking in 2016, up 11.5 percentage points.