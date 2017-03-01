Watchdog's finance portal draws 1.3m users

South Korea's state financial watchdog said Wednesday the number of people using its financial information portal service has exceeded 1.3 million just half a year after its opening.



The Financial Supervisory Service opened the Financial Information Network, http://fine.fss.or.kr, on Sept. 1, 2016.



It is designed to offer information on financial transactions here, especially via major search engines, such as Naver and Daum."It has the ultimate purpose of resolving the information divide between finance consumers and financial service firms," said the FSS.As of Monday, the number of users totaled 1.38 million, it added."There were not many users in the early weeks of operation. But the number of users is on the trend of a sharp increase thanks to additional content and PR efforts," the FSS said.A daily average of 12,285 people used FINE over the past three months, versus 3,141 between September and November, it pointed out.Among the most popular contents are "Finding my money idle at financial firms, "Financial product guide" and "Consolidated pension portal." (Yonhap)