E-mart begins sales of Aptamil in Korea

E-mart signed an agreement with Danone Nutricia, the company operating the Aptamil brand, for exclusive rights to sell the popular premium baby formula here. Aptamil, known for its high-quality blend of ingredients, is currently sold in 45 countries worldwide.
|Aptamil with Pronutra+ Stage 3, which hit E-mart shelves Wednesday. (E-mart)
“E-mart decided to import Aptamil because of the steady increase in consumers who are buying foreign brands of baby formula either directly from overseas or through shopping services,” the company said through a statement.
E-mart estimates that in 2016, Koreans bought about 50 billion won ($44.2 million) worth of baby formula from overseas, equivalent to roughly 9 percent of the total baby formula market here.
Of the overseas purchases, E-mart says that Aptamil made up about 80 percent.
Aptamil is the leading brand of baby formula in Europe and has also been in high demand among mothers in Korea, who buy the products directly from overseas sellers.
E-mart will be selling Aptamil with Pronutra+ Stages 1, 2 and 3 at 27,900 won per 800-gram carton at its offline outlets as well as its online mall and SSG.com. The products will eventually be expanded to other channels such as Shinsegae’s duty-free stores, targeting tourists, and other retailers.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)