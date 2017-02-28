Ex-N.K. envoy to U.N. visits Malaysia over Kim's death

A former North Korean deputy ambassador to the United Nations Ri Tong-il.

A former North Korean deputy ambassador to the United Nations arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday as his country seeks to retrieve the body of the killed half brother of leader Kim Jong-un.Ri Tong-il who led a high-level delegation told reporters that he would request that Malaysia hand over the body of a North Korean citizen who died earlier this month in Malaysia, referring to Kim Jong-nam.Kim was killed on Feb. 13 at an airport in Kulala Lumpur after two women allegedly smeared banned chemical weapon VX nerve agent on his face. He was awaiting a flight to Macau where he lived.Ri said he will also request that Malaysia release one North Korean detained over the incident and discuss ways to strengthen friendly ties with Malaysia.His visit came amid an escalating diplomatic row between North Korea and Malaysia over probe into the Kim's death.Malaysian police earlier said that eight North Koreans are suspected of being involved in Kim's killing, along with the Asian women who claimed they were deceived into thinking that they took part in a prank show.North Korea blamed Malaysia last week for pressing ahead with an autopsy on the body of Kim Jong-nam in an "illegal and immoral" manner.The North claimed that Malaysia colluded with South Korea in the investigation.There is speculation that Malaysia is considering cutting off its diplomatic ties with Pyongyang, which have been maintained for more than 40 years. Ri did not comment on Malaysia's possible move.Malaysian police arrested Ri Jong-chol, a 46-year-old North Korean man, in connection with the case.They are looking for three North Koreans including Hyon Kwang-song, second secretary at the embassy, for questioning. Four North Korean suspects are believed to have fled to Pyongyang after the murder.North Korea claimed that the dead man is Kim Chol, the name on a passport held by Kim Jong-nam. The North's state media said that a North Korean citizen carrying a diplomatic passport fell into a state of "shock," without making any references to his identity.Malaysian police said that Kim's next of kin would have two weeks to identify and claim his body, but no family member has come forward to do so.North Korea claimed that the autopsy was being pushed ahead even though it was not necessary, given that his death was pronounced as a heart attack.Meanwhile, Malaysia plans to formally charge two Asian women for their alleged involvement in the murder of the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a foreign media report said.Malaysia's attorney general said prosecutors will indict Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong on Wednesday in connection with Kim's death, according to Reuters. (Yonhap)