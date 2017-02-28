Seoul's spy agency warned Kim Jong-nam of safety last year

South Korea's spy agency sent a safety warning last year to the North Korean leader's half brother who was killed earlier this month, lawmakers said Tuesday.





The logo of the National Intelligence Service (Yonhap)

An official from the National Intelligence Service was quoted as telling the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee Monday that it sent a message to Kim Jong-nam that he was the target of a possible attack. It was delivered through a third party in the second half of 2016, he added.The NIS official made the remarks in response to lawmakers' criticism of its failure to protect the eldest son of late former leader Kim Jong-il. He died on Feb. 13 in Kuala Lumpur after apparently being poisoned with VX nerve agent.The NIS was unsure of whether the banned chemical weapon used in the killing was produced in Malaysia or brought in from North Korea or another country, the lawmakers said. (Yonhap)