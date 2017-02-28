First trailer of Bong Joon-ho‘s new Netflix movie ’Okja‘ unveiled

A scene from director Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming film “Okja” (Netflix)

Netflix on Tuesday released a teaser trailer for “Okja,” Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s follow-up to his smash-hit “Snowpiercer,” via local web portal Naver, for the first time in the world.Co-written by Bong and Jon Ronson of “Frank,” Okja tells the story of a young girl who risks everything to prevent a multinational company from kidnapping her best friend -- a massive animal named Okja. The movie streaming service invested $50 million in the film.The teaser unveiled several scenes in which An Seo-hyun, the Korean actress who plays Mija, is desperately trying to locate Okja in a forest and Tilda Swinton, who plays a senior researcher, is getting makeup applied for a news conference. There also was a scene where Okja sadly looks at the girl.The sci-fi film was produced by Hollywood studios -- Plan B, Lewis Pictures and Kate Street Picture Company -- and also stars Jake Gyllenhaal of “Nightcrawler” and “Everest” and Paul Dano of “Love & Mercy” and “12 Years a Slave.” The cast includes Korean actors such as Byun Hee-bong, Choi Woo-shik and Yoon Je-moon.Okja is set to open in Korean theaters and simultaneously on Netflix in June. (Yonhap)