Ex-NK envoy to UN visits Malaysia over Kim's death

A former North Korean deputy ambassador to the United Nations arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday amid an escalating diplomatic row over the death of the half brother of the North's leader Kim Jong-un.



Ri Tong-il told reporters that he would request that Malaysia hand over the body of a North Korean citizen who died earlier this month in Malaysia, referring to Kim Jong-nam.



Ri Tong-il, a former North Korean deputy ambassador to the United Nations (Yonhap)

Kim was killed on Feb. 13 at an airport in Kulala Lumpur after two women allegedly smeared banned chemical weapon VX nerve agent on his face. He was awaiting a flight to Macau where he lived.Ri said he will also request that Malaysia release one North Korean detained over the incident and discuss ways to strengthen friendly ties with Malaysia.His visit came as North Korea blamed Malaysia last week for pressing ahead with an autopsy on the body of Kim Jong-nam in an "illegal and immoral" manner. The North claimed that Malaysia colluded with South Korea in the investigation.Malaysian police earlier said that eight North Koreans are suspected of being involved in Kim's killing, along with the Asian women who claimed they were deceived into thinking that they took part in a prank show.One North Korean man was detained while police are looking for three North Koreans including a diplomat for questioning. Four North Korean suspects are believed to have fled to Pyongyang after the murder.North Korea claimed that the dead man is Kim Chol, the name on a passport held by Kim Jong-nam. The North's state media said that a North Korean citizen carrying a diplomatic passport fell into a state of "shock," without making any references to his identity. (Yonhap)