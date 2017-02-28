GM Korea delays Chevy Cruze deliveries to March on possible defect

GM Korea Co. said Tuesday that it has decided to postpone deliveries of the all-new Chevrolet Cruze compact car due to possible problems.



The South Korean unit of US carmaker General Motors Co. said it will likely be delivering the new car to South Korean customers in March after making sure its latest products are "flawless."



"GM Korea is pushing back the start of deliveries for the all-new Cruze to March based on the policy of its highest leaders to deliver vehicles after securing flawless quality," the company said in a press release.



James Kim, CEO of GM Korea, introduces the all-new Cruze compact car at an unveiling ceremony held in Seoul, South Korea on Jan. 17, 2017. (GM Korea)

The carmaker was earlier expected to begin delivering the new vehicle in mid-February. GM Korea began taking preorders for the new Cruze on Jan. 17 when the first new Cruze in nine years was unveiled here.The company did not specify the exact problems facing the vehicle, only saying it will check the quality of all vehicles, including the ones already produced."The total inspection will include inspection of Cruze cars that have already been produced, as well as those currently under production, and production of the car will also be temporarily suspended until the company decides it has secured flawless quality through its total inspection," it said."It plans to begin customer delivery in March when it is expected to secure flawless quality."Earlier reports have suggested the suspension of local production may have been caused by Takata airbags, which have led to a global recall of some 10 million cars so far. (Yonhap)