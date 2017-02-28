Samsung SDI names memory chip veteran as new CEO

Jun Young-hyun (Samsung SDI)

Jun Young-hyun, president of the device solution division of Samsung Electronics, has been nominated as the new president of battery maker Samsung SDI, the company announced Tuesday.Executive directors at Samsung SDI tapped Jun, a memory chip veteran, to succeed the current CEO Cho Nam-seong at a board meeting. Cho tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons on the same day.“This nomination is not related to a rumored organization reshuffle before the expected disbandment of the future strategy office,” said a spokesman at Samsung SDI. “The decision was made at our planned board meeting today.”The board recognizes Jun’s contributions to the development of Samsung’s memory chip business and expects the new president of the battery producer to make a leap forward.Jun, who has a Ph.D. in electrical engineering, covered both DRAM and Flash engineering at the device solutions division from 2000 through 2012. He was appointed executive vice president of sales and marketing for the memory business in December 2012 and was promoted to president in 2014.The nominee is scheduled to be officially appointed as CEO at a shareholders meeting on March 24.To replace Jun, Samsung Electronics named Jin Gyo-young, the current executive vice president of DRAM product and technology, as the next memory business president.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)