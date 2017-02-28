Hyolyn is going global, and electronic

Hyolyn (Starship Entertainment)

Hyolyn, the lead vocalist of K-pop girl group Sistar has signed a contract with Spinnin’ Records, the world’s largest electronic dance music label, according to her agency Starship Entertainment Tuesday.Hyolyn has become the first K-pop singer to sign with the company, the agency said in a statement.“Her collaboration with Justin Oh will be released globally in March,” Starship Entertainment said. Oh is a Korean DJ and producer who has garnered international fame and is also signed to Spinnin’ Records.Hyolyn will be featured in Oh’s debut single “Jekyll & Hyde,” set for release on March 10.The singer previously announced she will be participating in the music festival South by Southwest in Texas, US this March, and also tour clubs in the LA and New York areas.The singer has been participating in various high-profile international collaborations, working with hiphop team Far East Movement and Italian DJ Giorgio Moroder.(doo@heraldcorp.com)