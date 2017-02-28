Speaker calls on nation to accept any court ruling on Park ouster

South Korea's parliamentary chief on Tuesday called on the nation to accept whatever decision the Constitutional Court will make on the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.



In a statement to mark the March 1 Independence Movement Day, National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun urged calm and unity, as the nation is sharply divided ahead of the crucial ruling expected in early March.



National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun (Yonhap)

"Whatever results may come, we should accept it fully and be reborn as a new Republic of Korea," Chung said.Park was impeached by parliament on Dec. 9 over a corruption scandal involving her and her longtime confidante Choi Soon-il. The court on Monday heard the final arguments of Park and the National Assembly."The political circles and the government, which take primary responsibility for national unity, should never be another epicenter of conflict and division," Chung said in a statement.Chung expressed concerns that political tensions over the impeachment are escalating to a "dangerous level.""It is time that we leave the decision on impeachment in the hands of the Constitutional Court and prepare calmly for the country's future after the ruling," the speaker said. (Yonhap)