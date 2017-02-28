Actors Lee Dong-gun, Cho Youn-hee dating

Cho Youn-hee (left) and Lee Dong-gun (Yonhap)

Agencies representing Lee Dong-gun and Cho Youn-hee on Tuesday confirmed earlier reports that the two actors are in a romantic relationship.Lee‘s agency FNC Entertainment confirmed that the two have just started dating, with Jo’s representatives at the KINGKONG Entertainment saying that the new couple are about a week into their relationship.The budding relationship of the co-stars of the “The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop” somewhat mirrors their on-screen one. In the recent KBS drama, the actors‘ characters capped off their often bumpy romance with a marriage.Cho, 31, debuted in 2002 with a role in the sitcom “Orange,” having appeared in a series of small and silver screen roles including the 2016 hit comedy flick “Luck Key.”Lee, five years her senior, rose to stardom after the 2004 smash hit drama “Lovers in Paris.” It was recently revealed that he has ended her two-year relationship with singer Ji-yeon, a member of K-pop group T-ara.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)