Lufthansa Group names new Korea GM

Korean-American Andrew Kim joined Lufthansa German Airlines in 2005 and has held various leading positions in sales, corporate accounts and commercial and passenger business.
|Andrew Kim (Lufthansa)
Kim has served postings in Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia. He most recently served as the General Manager in Indonesia and Malaysia.
“Based on his in-depth understanding and previous field experience in the Korean market, he will focus on strengthening Lufthansa German Airlines’ performance in the market,” the group said in a release. Including his time before he joined Lufthansa, Kim has 17 years of experience working in the Korean market.
In addition to Lufthansa, Kim will be responsible for the sales and marketing efforts of other group airlines including Swiss and Austrian Airlines.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)