10,000 Samsung workers participate in blood donation

About 10,000 workers from Samsung Group’s affiliates participated in a blood donation campaign aimed to boost the nation’s blood reserves, the group said Monday.



The nation’s largest conglomerate launched the campaign earlier this month at each affiliate’s office. The group’s affiliates, including Samsung Electronics and Samsung C&T, plan to donate 10,000 won ($8.85) per worker participating in the campaign. The funds will be donated to charity organizations including the Korean Association of Medical Social Workers, Red Cross and Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation, the group said.



Samsung employees donate blood at Samsung Electronics’ office in Seocho, Seoul, Feb. 1. (Samsung Group)