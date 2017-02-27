Speaker criticizes acting president's decision to end special probe

National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun on Monday expressed discontent against the acting president's decision to end the special investigation into the corruption scandal of President Park Geun-hye.



Earlier in the day, Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn decided to reject the independent counsel's request to extend its 70-day term by a month.



National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun (Yonhap)

"The acting president has turned his back on the people's call for the truth and violated legislative intent by making an arbitrary judgment," Chung said.The speaker said the people cannot accept Hwang's claim that the independent counsel has already reached its goal.Chung said he had ruled out exercising his authority to put to a vote an opposition proposal to extend the term of the independent counsel, as he expected the government to have a minimum amount of conscience. (Yonhap)