Banks' loan delinquency rate edges up in Jan.

The delinquency rate of domestic banks' won-denominated loans edged up in January from a month earlier, South Korea's financial watchdog said Monday.



The delinquency rate for bank loans came to 0.53 percent in January, up from 0.47 percent in December, according to the Financial Supervisory Service.



(Yonhap)

The rate stood at 0.81 percent in October and 0.64 percent in November.The delinquency rate of loans extended to large firms stood at 0.71 percent in January, down 0.06 percentage point from a month earlier.Meanwhile, that of loans to small and midsized firms and households rose 0.11 percentage point and 0.02 percentage point, respectively, on-month to 0.74 percent and 0.28 percent in January. (Yonhap)