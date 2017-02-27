[MWC] Samsung’s tablet optimized for entertainment with Harman audio

An event assistant shows Samsung‘s Galaxy Tab S3 during the MWC in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday. (Yonhap)

Mark Notton, head of portfolio Samsung Europe, holds Galaxy Tab S3 during the MWC in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday. (Yonhap)

Invitation to the unpacking of Galaxy S8. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics said its new Galaxy Tab S3, unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday, is optimized for entertainment with enhanced audio technology by Harman, the US car-connected products maker that Samsung is planning to acquire.Releasing the latest tablet two years after the unpacking of the Tab S2, Samsung said the Tab S3 comes with a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED screen and quad-stereo speakers tuned by the AKG from Harman for quality visual and audio experiences in movie watching.The tablet can play high dynamic range (HDR) video content that finely expresses brightness and contrast, the company said.For gaming, the Tab S3 has advanced graphics via the Vulkan API and Game Launcher for a customized gaming experience, it said. It also has Do Not Disturb mode for uninterrupted gameplay.The tablet supports speedy telecommunications with its LTE Cat. 6 technology.The Stylus S Pen with a smaller 0.7 millimeter tip and enhanced sensitivity on pressure will allow users to experience more natural writing on the screen, the company said.A new feature called Samsung Flow allows users to access the tablet instantly with biometric authentication and wirelessly sync the tablet with a mobile device to transfer documents and check message notifications.Samsung also unveiled its Galaxy Book at the MWC, available with Super AMOLED in 10.6-inch and 12-inch models, built on the Windows 10 operating system. The product targets on-the-go professionals who need powerful computing as well as a light weight.The 12-inch book is equipped with a chipset of the seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Dual Core 3.1GHz. The 10.6-inch version comes with an Intel Core m3 processor with Dual Core 2.6 GHz.“At Samsung, we are committed to expanding the boundaries of the mobile and computing experience by providing best-in-class products that satisfy mobile users’ diverse needs and demands,” said Koh Dong-jin, president of the mobile communications business division of Samsung Electronics.“Our new tablet portfolio is built with premium technology that delivers a productive and versatile experience to consumers, designed for users at home, work or on the go.”Meanwhile, at the end of the Tab S3 unpacking event, Samsung surprised the audience by announcing it would reveal the latest smartphone Galaxy S8 at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York and Here East in London simultaneously on March 29.The Galaxy S8 release has been delayed by about a month after Samsung recalled millions of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones late last year due to faulty batteries, some of which had caught fire.The invitation, sent out to media and uploaded to the home page as well, reads “Unbox your phone,” signaling toward the innovation of the upcoming smartphone.“The latest addition to the Galaxy lineup will define what it means to think outside the box,” Samsung said.By Kim Yoon-mi (yoonmi@heraldcorp.com)