High style and politics on Oscars red carpet

Sofia Carson arrives for the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony Sunday. (EPA-Yonhap)

(From left) Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps, Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday. (AFP-Yonhap)

Jessica Biel (left) and Justin Timberlake arrive at the Oscars on Sunday. (AP-Yonhap)

For Hollywood’s A-list, Oscars night is the biggest fashion moment of the year. And Tinseltown’s top actresses did not disappoint on Sunday, with winter white gowns among the key trends.Here are some highlights from the Academy Awards red carpet:White, cream and champagne quickly emerged as a red carpet favorite.Best actress nominee Isabelle Huppert, already a Golden Globe winner for edgy rape-revenge thriller “Elle,” oozed glamour in her glittering long-sleeved, champagne floor-length Armani gown with a demure neckline.Best supporting actress nominee Nicole Kidman also went for Armani -- a halter-neck nude gown with intricate kaleidoscope beading, her hair swept up and her lips bright red.“Rogue One” star Felicity Jones, a nominee two years ago for the Stephen Hawking biopic “The Theory of Everything,” earned mixed reviews for her gauzy pale Dior ballerina gown that recalled a Degas painting of dancers at the barre.Also very much on trend: Models Karlie Kloss, in a caped white Stella McCartney gown, and Chrissy Teigen in a revealing Zuhair Murad frock, along with actress Hailee Steinfeld in a sheer floral Ralph + Russo gown.Sheer winter white definitely was a favorite on Sunday, but there was plenty of room for classic Tinseltown glamour in other hues.Emma Stone, who won the best actress statuette for her turn in feel-good musical “La La Land,” sparkled in a retro gold Givenchy flapper gown with a tiered fringed skirt, her red hair in Veronica Lake waves.“Hidden Figures” star Taraji P. Henson earned raves for her strapless midnight blue velvet Alberta Ferretti gown that hugged her curves. A deep front slit showcased a flash of toned leg.“Projects like this don’t come along often,” Henson told E! television.“These women changed the course of history,” she said of her film about three female black mathematicians who toiled in obscurity on the US space program.Viola Davis, who took home best supporting actress honors for her work in the film adaptation of August Wilson’s play “Fences,” looked fierce in an Armani red silk gown that bared her shoulders.Irish-Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga, nominated for best actress for her work in civil rights drama “Loving,” also chose red -- a romantic floor-length Valentino gown with a lace collar, long sleeves, a train -- and a ruby crown.“There are films... that stay with you, that leave a residue. I don’t think it will ever leave me,” she told E! television.Janelle Monae, who featured in both “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures,” went for a major fashion moment.Her daring black Elie Saab gown featured a bodice with strategically placed embroidery -- reminiscent of Halle Berry’s sheer burgundy Oscars dress, also from Elie Saab -- and a massive Marie Antoinette skirt. A golden headband completed the look.Actress Jessica Biel -- whose singer husband Justin Timberlake was a nominee -- also went for a bold red carpet moment in a body-conscious glittering gold Kaufmanfranco gown with sheer panels, a look that earned mixed reviews.The accessory of choice for Sunday’s Oscars? The blue ribbon of the American Civil Liberties Union, a high-profile civil rights organization. (AFP)