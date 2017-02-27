Internet banking users up in 2016

South Korea's Internet banking service rose at a fast clip in 2016 with the number of daily transactions and its value reaching record highs, central bank data showed Monday.



The number of Internet and mobile banking service users came to 122.54 million in 2016, up 4.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.



(Yonhap)

The number is the sum of all registered users of 16 Internet and mobile banking service providers in South Korea, including commercial banks.The average number of daily transactions processed via the Internet, mobile and smartphones came to 87.5 million in 2016, up 12.2 percent from a year earlier, while the average amount of money processed through such means rose 5.3 percent to 42.42 trillion won ($37.4 billion).The number of daily transactions processed via smartphones jumped 25.3 percent on-year to 52.9 million in 2016, with the amount of daily transactions also surging 27.6 percent to 3.12 trillion won over the cited period, according to the BOK.The number of smartphone-based banking service users came to 74.67 million, up 15.3 percent from a year earlier.South Korea has a population of 51 million, but some people have multiple smartphones. (Yonhap)