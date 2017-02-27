GFriend drops teaser for 'Fingertip' music video

South Korean girl group GFriend on Monday unveiled a teaser for the music video of its upcoming song "Fingertip."





(Source Music)

"Fingertip" is the title track of the group's upcoming EP album "The Awakening" slated to come out March 6, according to Source Music, the group's agency. The album is the first in eight months following its full-length album "LOL."In the brief clip uploaded to YouTube, the members are shown wearing all black, military-like uniforms and holding up colorful, plastic toy guns.The six-member act -- Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji -- rolled out two albums last year and enjoyed enormous popularity at home and abroad with back-to-back hits "Rough" and "Navillera."Both tracks were enjoyed over 100 million times via music streaming sites. The group also topped charts run by local TV music programs for 15 weeks for "Rough," the lead song off its third EP, and 14 weeks for "Navillera," the lead track off "LOL." (Yonhap)