K-pop artists sweep Japanese golden disc awards

Popular K-pop boy bands Big Bang, 2PM and iKON won big mostly in the Asian category of this year‘s Japanese golden disc awards, according to the event’s official website Monday.



At the 31st Japan Gold Disc Award, Big Bang clinched five awards, including Best Asian Artist, with iKON grabbing two awards and BTS and 2PM one each.



Big Bang also won “Best Album of the Year (Asia)” and “Best 3 Albums (Asia)” for its MADE series albums and “Song of the Year by Download (Asia)” for the song “Bang Bang Bang” and “Best Music Video” for the DVD of its 2015-2016 world tour titled “MADE.”



“It‘s a great honor to receive these meaningful awards. We’ll try to keep a beginner‘s spirit and do our best to reward fans for their support.”



Two other awards for Best 3 Albums (Asia) went to the Bangtan Boys and 2PM for the former’s second Japanese studio album “Youth” and the latter‘s fifth Japanese studio album “Galaxy of 2PM.”



IKON took home two trophies for rookie artists, “New Artist of the Year” and “Best 3 New Artists (Asia).”



“We’re happy to get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to lift a rookie award. Thank you for supporting us all the time. We‘ll work harder this year,” iKON responded.



Hosted by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, the Japan Golden Disc Awards has annually honored artists who contributed the most to the Japanese recording industry and their works. Winners are announced on the awards’ website. There is no awards ceremony. (Yonhap)