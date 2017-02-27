Moon says acting president in same boat with president

Moon Jae-in, former head of the Democratic Party who stands as the front-runner in the next presidential election, on Monday criticized the acting president's decision not to extend the independent counsel probe into a presidential corruption scandal.



"(The decision) proved the president and the prime minister are in the same boat in regards to the violation of the Constitution and the influence-peddling scandal," Moon said.



Moon Jae-in, former head of the Democratic Party (Yonhap)

Earlier in the day Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn refused to exercise his right to grant a month's extension to the probe."The act was a provocation against the people. (President Park Geun-hye and Hwang) are being a bad president and a bad prime minister," Moon said, calling the decision "shameless" and "irresponsible."Moon said the move will only instigate the public's anger, claiming Hwang will also share the responsibility."The whole truth has not been revealed yet," Moon claimed."President Park and her supporters are still hiding the truth and concealing their crimes."According to the poll by Realmeter, Moon posted an approval rating of 33.5 percent last week, up 1 percentage point from a week earlier. Hwang, who has not yet formally announced his presidential ambitions, posted 10.9 percent, down 3.9 percentage points. (Yonhap)