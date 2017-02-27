S. Korea urges NK to stop meddling in Seoul's state affairs

South Korea called on North Korea on Monday to stop interfering in the country's domestic politics as Pyongyang's semi-state agencies condemned President Park Geun-hye on the occasion of the final hearing of her impeachment trial.



The History Society of North Korea on Sunday called Park's family a "dirty group of traitors," and an agency promoting anti-imperialism said that rallies staged by Park's supporters will only speed up her downfall.



North Korea's attacks were timed with the Constitutional Court's move to listen to final arguments to check the legality of Park's impeachment. The hearing is slated for later in the day.



Jeong Joon-hee, South Korea's unification ministry spokesman (Yonhap)

South Korea's unification ministry urged North Korea to immediately stop its criticism."North Korea should focus on improving the livelihood of its people," Jeong Joon-hee, ministry spokesman, told a regular press briefing."The North said that those who go against public sentiment should face the graveyard of history. Pyongyang should digest what it said and reflect on its own situation," Jeong added.The parliament voted on Dec. 9 to impeach Park over a corruption scandal involving her and her close friend.Park is alleged to have colluded with her jailed friend Choi Soon-sil in extorting money and favors from local conglomerates.She is also suspected of allowing Choi to meddle in state affairs.The president has consistently rejected charges leveled against her and countered that the probe carried out by prosecutors is biased. (Yonhap)