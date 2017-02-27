Teaser shows Samsung will debut Galaxy S8 on March 29

A teaser video released by Samsung Electronics Co. showed Monday that its new flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone will be unveiled on March 29 in New York.



Announcing the date of the new smartphone at the annual Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Samsung also said the S8 smartphone will offer a high-quality earphone featuring Harman's AKG technology.



The earphone would become the first cooperative project between Samsung and Harman since the Korean electronics giant acquired the US audio and automotive electronics company in November last year.





In an invitation letter for the March 29 event, Samsung said the new smartphone "represents the start of a new era, by reshaping the device that has over the years become an indispensable tool in our everyday lives."The S8 smartphone will replace Samsung's Galaxy Note 7, which was discontinued last year due to battery problems that caused some of the devices to catch fire.At the Mobile World Congress show, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S3 and the Galaxy Book tablet computers."Both tablets deliver on Samsung's legacy of innovative Galaxy technology including a 13-megapixel rear camera which includes auto focus and a 5-megapixel front camera for high-quality photos," Samsung said.Koh Dong-jin, head of Samsung's smartphone business division, said the new tablet computers will deliver "a productive and versatile experience to consumers, designed for users at home, work or on the go." (Yonhap)