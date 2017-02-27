Samsung chief tops ranking of dividend income earners

Lee Kun-hee, the ailing chief of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, again topped the ranking of dividend income earners, data showed Monday.



Dividend payouts to Lee, chairman of the group's flagship Samsung Electronics Co., stood at 189.9 billion won ($167.6 million) so far this year, according to the data compiled by market tracker FnGuide.



(Yonhap)

Lee, who owns a 3.5 percent stake in Samsung Electronics, is set to earn 137.1 billion won in dividends from the electronics giant.Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Mong-koo came in second with 77.3 billion won in dividend income.SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won came third with dividend earnings worth 60.9 billion won.Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun, the only son of the Hyundai Motor chief, was ranked fourth with 50 billion won in dividends earnings.Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics and the only son of the Samsung Group chief who has been hospitalized since 2014 following a heart attack, came in fifth with 46.8 billion won in dividend earnings.A total of 27 major shareholders, mostly owners of family-run business conglomerates, or chaebol, of listed firms earned more than 10 billion won each in dividend income, according to the data. (Yonhap)