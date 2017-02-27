Military reiterates no changes in THAAD deployment this year

The military reiterated Monday that the advanced US missile defense system will be deployed in South Korea as planned to counter missile threats from North Korea.





South Korea's Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun (Yonhap)

"We don't expect any changes to the planned deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system in South Korea within this year," Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun said in a briefing.Lotte Group plans to hold a board of directors' meeting to approve the land swap deal with the defense ministry. Depending on the results, the ministry will take follow-up steps, the spokesman said.The ministry expected the land acquisition for the THAAD system to be concluded this week with actual deployment to be completed by late June at the earliest. (Yonhap)