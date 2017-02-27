Lee Jong-suk meets Thai fans, wraps up Asia tour

(YG Entertainment)

Lee Jong-suk met with thousands of fans in Thailand over the weekend, wrapping up a five-nation Asia tour, his agency said Monday.The actor’s meet-and-greet event with some 3,000 Thai fans, titled “Variety,” was held at the Thunder Dome in Bangkok on Sunday, according to YG Entertainment.During the meeting, fans were invited by Lee to the stage and together re-enacted famous scenes from “W,” his hit TV drama aired last year. The star later gifted perfumes and candies.“I thank you for supporting me, an actor from a far away country. I’m empowered by my fans. I‘m truly moved,” Lee was quoted as saying.Lee was also seen wearing a black ribbon and bracelet as tribute to former Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away last year.Since last September, Lee held a series of fan meetings, starting in South Korea and later traveling to Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand, and was greeted by some 20,000 fans. Last year, Lee was awarded the grand prize at the 2016 MBC Drama Awards for his role in the hit MBC series “W.” (Yonhap)