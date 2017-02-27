Ruling party says it respects acting president's decision not to extend special probe

South Korea's ruling Liberty Korea Party said Monday it respects the acting president's decision not to extend the special probe into a corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.



Earlier in the day, Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn rejected the independent counsel's request to extend the term of the independent counsel, which ends Tuesday.



Rep. Chung Woo-taik, the floor leader of the Liberty Korea Party, speaks to reporters at the National Assembly in Seoul on Feb. 27, 2017. (Yonhap)

"Hwang has made a stern decision for the sake of national interests and stability, unaffected by illegitimate threats and pressure. We respect it," said Rep. Chung Woo-taik, the floor leader of the Liberty Korea Party.While the opposition parties demanded a month's extension, the ruling party has been opposed to a prolonged investigation, which it fears would help the opposition bloc in the presidential election.The whip said the remaining part of the investigation can be carried out by state prosecutors.Political pundits said the ruling party is supporting the acting president as Hwang is one of the very few popular figures among potential presidential candidates from the conservative bloc.According to the poll by Realmeter, Hwang, who has not yet formally announced his presidential ambitions, posted an approval rating of 10.9 percent last week. This is down 3.9 percentage points on-week but by far the highest number among conservatives.In contrast, Moon Jae-in, former head of the main opposition Democratic Party, posted a positive number of 33.5 percent.The ruling party also said the opposition parties' move to push the impeachment of the acting president came from political intentions, especially amid the rising speculation that Hwang may actually run for the country's top office this year. (Yonhap)