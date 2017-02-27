2PM's weekend concert suspended after stage accident

(Yonhap)

A concert by South Korean boy band 2PM was abruptly halted over the weekend after member Jun. K was injured while performing, the group's agency said Monday.The concert held at Seoul Olympic Park on Sunday was canceled after Jun. K fell off a moving vehicle while singing, JYP Entertainment said.Jun. K was immediately hospitalized and was later found out to have fractured his right elbow and right ring finger. Concert attendees will receive refunds for the canceled show, according to JYP Entertainment.Due to the accident, it is uncertain whether the group will be able to continue its concert activities, which run through March 5, at the venue."We are at a point where we have to discuss future schedules.We apologize to the audience and fans for not having been able to secure the safety of our artist," a JYP Entertainment representative said.The concert was 2PM's first in a year and nine months, and the last with all six members for a while as two -- Taecyeon and Jun. K -- are scheduled to join the Army this year.