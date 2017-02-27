'Split' tops weekend box office with about 700,000 views

US psychological thriller "Split" packed moviegoers in at the local box office last weekend, opening in first place with a robust 698,900 in attendance, data showed Monday.





(Universal Pictures International Korea)

Helmed by director M. Night Shyamalan, the film follows a man with 23 different personalities who kidnaps three girls.It was followed by three homegrown films on the chart.The courtroom drama "New Trial," which topped the box office the previous weekend, is the runner-up with 439,586 in attendance.Its accumulated viewer count reached 1.89 million as of Sunday.The movie, spearheaded by director Kim Tae-yoon, tells the story of Hyun-woo, the only witness to a taxi driver's murder, who spends 10 years in prison after he is falsely accused of the crime.He gains hope as he meets Joon-young, his advocate as well as a lawyer in debt.The action flick "Fabricated City," directed by Park Kwang-hyun, took third place by selling 190,036 tickets. It stars actor Ji Chang-wook as Gwon-yu, a jobless gaming addict who endeavors to uncover the truth behind a rape-murder case after being framed as the perpetrator. Released on Feb. 9, the movie has drawn an audience of 2.4 million until Sunday.Coming in fourth was "A Single Rider," a newcomer featuring top-billed actor Lee Byung-hun, which collected 155,521 views. In the film by rookie director Lee Jo-young, Lee plays a branch manager of a securities company who loses everything after a scandal surrounding an insolvent investment fund erupts. Feeling miserable and lonely, he flies to Australia to meet his family only to find out that his wife has developed an intimate relationship with another man. It is the second Korean-language film produced and presented by Warner Bros.In fifth place was "Trolls," a US 3D computer-animated film seen by 132,518 people. (Yonhap)