[Graphic News] Los Angeles takes title of world's most congested city

The “Global Traffic Scoreboard” study was published by Inrix, which dubs itself the world leader in transportation analytics. It examined 1,064 cities across 38 countries in one of the largest traffic studies ever conducted.Inrix found that 11 of the top 25 cities worldwide with the worst traffic congestion were in the US.Los Angeles took the top spot for the most congested city, with drivers spending 104 hours in traffic last year during peak times.Moscow came second (91 hours), followed by New York City (89), San Francisco (83), Bogota, Colombia (80), Sao Paulo (77), London (73), Atlanta (71), Paris (65) and Bangkok (64).