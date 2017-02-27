Local drug firms largely managed by young owners

Young owner members of major South Korean pharmaceutical manufacturers, such as sons and grandsons of company founders, are on the fast track to management positions, industry sources said Monday.



Lim Jong-hoon, third son of Hanmi Pharmaceutical Chairman Lim Sung-ki, is set to be registered as a member of the board of directors during the shareholder meeting scheduled for March 10, the sources said.





Lim Jong-hoon, 40, who has so far served as the company's director, will join the management position, along with his older brother, Jong-yoon, who currently serves as the company's president.Green Cross Corp. has also been solely managed by Huh Eun-chul, the nephew of Chairman Huh Il-sup, since last year, they said.The sources forecast that owner family members will have more control down the road.Dong-A Socio Holdings Co. also appointed its vice chairman, Kang Jeong-seok, to the chairman position in January. Kang is the fourth son of Kan Shin-ho, honorary chairman of the group.Nam Tae-hoon, 37, also was promoted to vice chairman of Kukje Pharm Co., they said. Nam is the grandson of the company's founder and is one of the youngest owners in the industry. (Yonhap)