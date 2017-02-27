Moon solidifies lead in opinion poll

Moon Jae-in, former head of the main opposition Democratic Party, solidified his lead among presidential contenders last week, as his rivals lost ground following controversies, an opinion poll indicated Monday.



According to the poll by Realmeter, Moon posted an approval rating of 33.5 percent last week, up 1 percentage point from a week earlier. The survey was conducted on 2,516 adults with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.



Moon Jae-in, former head of the Democratic Party (Yonhap)

South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung of the same party posted 18.9 percent, down 1.5 percentage points.Despite his earlier rise, pundits said his standing fell on his controversial remark that President Park Geun-hye, as well as former President Lee Myung-bak, intended to come up with reasonable policies, although they did not follow rules and systems.Park was impeached by parliament in December on corruption allegations.Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who has not yet formally announced his presidential ambitions, posted 10.9 percent, down 3.9 percentage points.Hwang faces criticism from the opposition bloc as he remains silent over granting an extension to the independent counsel looking into the corruption scandal. He also faces a controversy after his office distributed commemorative watches which had his title and name on them.Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party and Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party tied at 10.1 percent.South Gyeongsang Gov. Hong Joon-pyo posted 3.6 percent, trailed by Rep. Yoo Seong-min with 3.5 percent.By party, the Democratic Party posted 47 percent, followed by the ruling Liberty Korea Party with 13.1 percent. The People's Party posted 11.8 percent, trailed by the Bareun Party and Justice Party with 7 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively. (Yonhap)