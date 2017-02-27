Acting President Hwang to not extend special probe on Park

Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn said Monday he would not extend the outgoing special investigation on President Park Geun-hye‘s corruption allegations.



“After much consideration, acting President Hwang has decided to disallow the extension of the independent counsel investigation,” said Hong Kwon-hee, public affairs chief of the prime minister’s office, in a press briefing at 9:30 a.m.





Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn (Yonhap)