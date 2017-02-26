Hwang still reviewing probe extension request

“I’m currently reviewing opinions from all sides and still contemplating on when to announce my decision on the matter. I have until Tuesday to reply,” Hwang said in a meeting with opposition lawmakers pushing for the extension.
Independent counsel Park Yong-soo’s probe team earlier asked Hwang for an extra month, citing the lack of time to look into key charges. The prospect of it being granted, however, is unlikely as Hwang has constantly hinted at his reluctance to prolong the investigation.
Without the acting president’s approval for an extension, the team is to stop its investigation Tuesday.
Meanwhile, with only a few days left, the investigators zeroed in on Samsung Group’s heir apparent Lee Jae-yong, as part of its probe of bribery allegations involving President Park.
The vice chairman of Samsung Electronics showed up at the independent counsel’s headquarters in southern Seoul for the fifth summons since his arrest on Feb. 17.
The 49-year-old Lee is accused of delivering 43 billion won ($37.3 million) in bribes to two foundations controlled by Choi in return for political favors that would help strengthen Lee’s control of the conglomerate.
Proving Lee’s bribery connection to Choi is considered a crucial step to proving the suspended president’s involvement in the extensive corruption scandal, which led to her impeachment by the parliament late last year.
While other conglomerates have also faced similar bribery suspicions, investigators chose to focus on the nation’s largest conglomerate and its chief, considering the lack of time.
Also on Sunday, another senior executive of Samsung, Choi Ji-sung, the head of the group’s future strategy office, was summoned in the afternoon as a suspect over allegations of authorizing the company’s “donation” to Choi Soon-sil. He was grilled on whether the donation was under Lee’s instructions.
Besides the bribery case, Lee is suspected of embezzlement, concealing the proceeds of crime and transferring them overseas.
The special prosecutor’s team looks set to indict the Samsung heir apparent on Feb. 28, when its 70-day mandate ends.
Its spokesman, Lee Kyu-chul, told reporters Friday that they are planning to send him to court “as soon as the deadline ends (on Tuesday)” if they fail to extend their term by a month.
