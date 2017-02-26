Taeyeon, Suzy and more -- K-pop female acts return

Lovelyz (Woolim Entertainment)

Gugudan (Jellyfish Entertainment)

Taeyeon (S.M. Entertainment)

Suzy poses with designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Fendi fashion show in Milan on Thursday. (Yonhap)

From chart-topping solo singers to rising female bands, the K-pop scene will be rife with returning female acts this week.K-pop group Lovelyz dropped its second album “R U Ready?” on Sunday with the title track “WoW!”Power vocalist Ailee, whose original sound track for “Guardian: The Great And Lonely God,” “I Will go to You Like the First Snow” is enjoying popularity here, is set to return Monday with a new track titled “Old Longing” (unofficial translation).Gugudan is also set to drop Monday its second EP “Act. 2 Narcissus,” inspired by the famed Caravaggio painting depicting Narcissus staring at his reflection. The title track “A Girl Like Me” is a bubble-gum synth pop tune.Meanwhile, Taeyeon, the lead vocalist of Girls’ Generation, is releasing her first solo LP “My Voice” on Tuesday. The title track will be “Fine,” a soulful alternative pop track, according to S.M. Entertainment.Singer-actress Suzy will also be releasing a new track Tuesday -- a duet song with singer Park Won titled “Don’t Wait for Your Love.”(doo@heraldcorp.com)