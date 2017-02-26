Thousands march in Moscow two years after Putin foe killed

Taeyeon, Suzy and more -- K-pop female acts return

Published : 2017-02-26 14:49
Updated : 2017-02-26 14:51

From chart-topping solo singers to rising female bands, the K-pop scene will be rife with returning female acts this week.

K-pop group Lovelyz dropped its second album “R U Ready?” on Sunday with the title track “WoW!”

Lovelyz (Woolim Entertainment)

Power vocalist Ailee, whose original sound track for “Guardian: The Great And Lonely God,” “I Will go to You Like the First Snow” is enjoying popularity here, is set to return Monday with a new track titled “Old Longing” (unofficial translation).

Gugudan (Jellyfish Entertainment)

Gugudan is also set to drop Monday its second EP “Act. 2 Narcissus,” inspired by the famed Caravaggio painting depicting Narcissus staring at his reflection. The title track “A Girl Like Me” is a bubble-gum synth pop tune.

Taeyeon (S.M. Entertainment)

Meanwhile, Taeyeon, the lead vocalist of Girls’ Generation, is releasing her first solo LP “My Voice” on Tuesday. The title track will be “Fine,” a soulful alternative pop track, according to S.M. Entertainment. 

Suzy poses with designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Fendi fashion show in Milan on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Singer-actress Suzy will also be releasing a new track Tuesday -- a duet song with singer Park Won titled “Don’t Wait for Your Love.”

