FM Yun to raise voice against N. Korea's human rights, chemical weapons issues

South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se will attend international conferences this week to speak out against North Korea's human rights abuses and shed light on Pyongyang's use of chemical weapons, government officials said Sunday.



Yun plans to visit Geneva on Monday and Tuesday to attend a session of the UN Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament, Seoul's foreign ministry said. The minister is set to leave for the Switzerland on Sunday.





South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se (Yonhap)

At the UN meeting on human rights, South Korea's top diplomat will deliver a keynote speech in which he will express the government's strong concerns about North Korea's dismal human rights situation that has no parallel in the world, the ministry said.Seoul has usually sent a vice foreign minister to the UN meeting, but it raised the level of the country's representative following Malaysian police's revelation that VX nerve agent killed the half brother of North Korea's leader on Feb. 13.Kim Jong-nam, the estranged brother of Kim Jong-un, was killed at an airport in Malaysia after two Asian women allegedly rubbed VX nerve agent, which is classified by the UN as a weapon of mass destruction, on his face.Seoul's spy agency said that it is highly likely that North Korea is behind Kim's death. Malaysian police said that eight North Koreans are suspected of involvement in his murder.Tomas Ojea Quintana, the new UN special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights, submitted his first report on the situation to the UN Human Rights Council. A resolution condemning Pyongyang's rights abuses is expected to be adopted around March 23-24, the ministry said.The government said that Yun will call for a united front in pressing North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons at the Conference on Disarmament.Established in 1979, the conference is a multilateral forum to negotiate arms control and disarmament.Following his visit to Geneva, Yun plans to fly to Spain on Wednesday for a two-day visit to hold talks with his Spanish counterpart Alfonso Dastis, it said.They plan to discuss bilateral and global issues, and exchange views on North Korea's nuclear problem, it added. (Yonhap)