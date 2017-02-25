[From the scene] Rallies sharpen their rhetoric as Park trial nears end

Tens of thousands of South Koreans turned central Seoul into a battle field by taking to the streets to protest for and against President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment on Saturday, with the ruling on Park’s fate expected in early March.



The rival rallies have heated up and the rhetoric has become fierce in recent weeks, with only days to go until the independent counsel looking into the scandal ends its term and the Constitutional Court holds the last hearing of the impeachment trial.



Protesters hold signs reading "Impeachment" during a rally against President Park Geun-hye in Gwanghwamun Square, central Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Conservative civic groups march with Korean flags and a giant American flag during a rally against impeachment of President Park Geun-hye at Seoul Square, central Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)