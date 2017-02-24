Rightist presidential hopeful warns of consequences if Park impeachment confirmed

A potential presidential candidate of the ruling Liberty Korea Party on Friday joined a growing crowd of right-wingers who warn of consequences if the Constitutional Court makes a "populist" decision to permanently remove President Park Geun-hye.



Rhee In-je, formerly a six-term lawmaker and a Supreme Council member, held a news conference to defend Park against corruption charges and call on the court to resist the pressure from street protesters and reject the parliamentary impeachment.



Rhee In-je, former lawmaker of the Liberty Korea Party (Yonhap)

He warned that the constitutional order of the republic will face a grave threat if the court rules "not based on the law and reason but following popular sentiment on the streets."He also criticized the court for rushing to conclude the case even though "the trial should be perfect without any flaws."Park was impeached by the National Assembly in December on a corruption scandal surrounding her confidante Choi Soon-sil.Investigators suspect Park of colluding with her to extort money from conglomerates and funnel it into two public foundations under Choi's control.Rhee said the acts do not constitute a crime, saying her predecessors also established public interest organizations with money raised from conglomerates."Park cannot privately own (the Mir and K-Sports Foundations) after retirement," Rhee said, reminding reporters of former presidents' failures to control public corporations founded under their influence. (Yonhap)