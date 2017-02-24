Hyundai, Kia to showcase green cars at Geneva motor show

Motors Corp. said Friday that they will showcase a new line of green cars at an annual motor show to be held in Switzerland early next month, as they strive to make inroads into the European market.



Hyundai Motor said it will show off its latest hybrid technology while debuting a line of green cars ranging from the plug-in hybrid electronic vehicle to a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle at the Geneva International Motor Show scheduled to open March 7.



Hyundai Motor Co.'s i30 (Hyundai Motor Group)

Noticeably, the company said it will reveal its next generation hydrogen-powered concept car to the public at the show for the first time, without revealing further details.Hyundai said it will also showcase its new i30 wagon, which is largely forecast by industry analysts to be exclusively sold in the European market.The new wagon body will be the next member in the i30 family, following the launch of a five-door version, the company said.Kia Motors said it will reveal the PHEV version of its Niro small SUV at the show for the first time before debuting the model in the United States and Europe during the second half of this year.The PHEV version of the K5 sports wagon -- one of the winners of the International Forum Design Award in product design for automobiles and vehicles -- will also be unveiled during the show, the company said.The two automakers make up Hyundai Motor Group, the world's fifth-largest automotive group by sales, selling about 8 million cars per year. They have set their annual sales target at 8.25 million cars for 2017. (Yonhap)