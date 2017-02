(BMW Korea)

BMW Korea employees put together a complete model of the German luxury’s new BMW 5 Series that had been disassembled into some 250,000 pieces for it to be placed at the top 39th floor of the Parnas Tower in southern Seoul for a launch event that began Thursday and runs until Mar. 12. The entire disassembling and reassembling process can be seen on BMW Korea’s YouTube page,