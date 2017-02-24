McDonald’s Korea recognized for community contributions

McDonald’s Korea Communications Director Kim Ki-hwa (right) poses with Chairman Seong Dae-seock of the Association of Korean Journalists at the awards ceremony for the 2017 Happy+ Social Contribution Awards, held at the Westin Chosun Seoul on Thursday. (McDonald’s Korea)

McDonald’s Korea said Friday it has been awarded a top corporate social responsibility prize for contributions to the regional community.The Happy+ Social Contribution Awards are organized jointly by the Korea Employers Federation and Association of Korean Journalists. This is McDonald’s third year receiving the award for its work sponsoring the Korea Ronald McDonald House Charities, an organization that provides housing near hospitals for families of children who need long-term hospital care.McDonald‘s Korea donates 50 won (about 4 1/2 cents) for every Happy Meal sold to the RMHC, and holds annual charity drives within the company for the RMHC cause. Employees can also donate set amounts from their salaries each month to RMHC.With those funds, Korea’s first Ronald McDonald House is set to open at Pusan National University Yangsan Hospital in South Gyeongsang Province in the second half of 2017.In addition to its work with the RMHC, McDonald‘s Korea also donates 800 burgers a week to children in children’s centers around the country. McDonald‘s runs the Ronald McDonald Children’s Soccer Class together with professional soccer clubs FC Seoul and Busan IPark, which has provided free soccer programs to 300,000 students over the past 11 years.