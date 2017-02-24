Twice to debut in Japan

Twice (JYP Entertainment)

K-pop group Twice on Friday announced the group will be heading to Japan on June 28, starting the countdown on its official Japanese website.The album to mark the start for the nine-member group‘s musical career in Japan is to be titled “#TWICE,” and will be a compilation of Twice’s hit songs, including “Like Ooh-Ahh,” “Cheer Up” and “TT.” Ten songs, in both Korean and Japanese, will be featured on the album.Twice is also slated to hold a showcase to commemorate the album‘s release.“We’re happy to learn that our songs have garnered attention (in Japan) before our official debut there. ... We look forward to meeting Once in Japan,” the group told Japanese media, referring to Twice’s fan group.Along with the countdown on the homepage, Twice also announced Friday that music videos for “Like Ooh-Ahh,” “Cheer UP” and “TT” had reached an accumulated 400 million hits.Having quickly risen to the top of the K-pop scene since its 2015 debut, Twice has garnered multiple honors in its short career. That includes its recent win of artist awards for April and October at the Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards.Twice recently released the new album “TWICEcoaster: LANE 2.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)