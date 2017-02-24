Moon continues to dominate opinion poll

Moon Jae-in of the main opposition Democratic Party remained unchallenged in a presidential opinion poll despite a slight fall, data showed Friday.



In the survey conducted this week by Gallup Korea, Moon received an approval rating of 32 percent, down 1 percentage point from the previous week.



South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung of the same party, stayed in second with 21 percent. His support also decreased 1 point.The two liberal contenders have bickered over a range of issues from the planned deployment of a US missile defense system to Ahn's conciliatory gestures toward conservative politicians even including allies of President Park Geun-hye.The third place was shared by Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party and Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, all of whom scored 8 percent.Hwang and Ahn saw their support fall 1 point, while Lee's climbed 3 points.Rep. Yoo Seong-min of the Bareun Party continued to slump at 2 percent.Nineteen percent were undecided or refused to answer. The survey was conducted on 1,006 adults with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points this week. (Yonhap)