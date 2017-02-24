Man stabs himself in front of Seoul mayor during his speech

An elderly man stabbed himself while Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was delivering a congratulatory speech at an opening of an exhibition at the city hall Friday, municipal officials and witnesses said.



The man, presumed to be in his 70s, approached Mayor Park with a weapon at around 10 a.m. and stabbed himself in the abdomen, after shouting "Can you say you are a mayor?" and "I need to die," according to the witnesses.



A man lies down on the floor after stabbing himself in the abdomen with a weapon in front of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon (left) at the city hall on Feb. 24, 2017. (Yonhap)

He was handed over to police who came to the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital, according to officials.Mayor Park was speaking at the opening ceremony of an exhibition on Frank W. Schofield, a veterinary scientist who contributed to Korea's independence from Japan's colonial rule between 1910-45.Police said they are investigating the details of the incident. (Yonhap)