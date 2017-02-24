GS Group chief urges preparation for 4th industrial revolution

GS Group Chairman Huh Chang-soo. (GS Group)

GS Group Chairman Huh Chang-soo has urged the group’s new executives to fully prepare for the fourth industrial revolution.“At home and abroad, the fourth industrial revolution is rapidly progressing with the spread of artificial intelligence and electric cars. This is breaking walls between industries, resulting in new industrial integrations and new competitions,” Huh recently said at a dinner with 21 new executives of the conglomerate at a resort in Jeju.“We have to deeply ponder upon how these changes will affect our business, and fully prepare.”Having subsidiaries in energy, retail, construction and sports, the conglomerate annually holds a one-week program for new executives to take a tour of the affiliates such as GS Home Shopping and GS Caltex.The dinner was the last leg of the program, which took place during Feb. 12-18, according to an official at the group.Huh forecast that the business environment for GS Group had become more difficult this year than last year, with the local economy weighed by sluggish consumption and political uncertainties.“Despite the uncertain circumstances, I urge you to become competent leaders who take responsibility and make sacrifices,” he said.By Kim Yoon-mi (yoonmi@heraldcorp.com)