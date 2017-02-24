Presidential aide grilled over improper medical treatments received by Park

Special prosecutors on Friday questioned a presidential aide in connection to allegations that President Park Geun-hye received medical treatment from people without due safety checks, as they prepare to wrap up the scandal probe that has rocked the country for the past several months.



Lee Young-seon appeared at the special investigation team's office in southern Seoul to undergo questioning as a suspect over allegations that he helped uncertified medical practitioners enter the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae without leaving official records.



Lee declined to answer any questions raised by reporters as he entered the special counsel's office.Just one day before, the team's spokesman Lee Kyu-chul told reporters during a regular press briefing that they are trying to locate the whereabouts of the presidential aide with a court-issued arrest warrant after he repeatedly ignored its summons.The aide is known to have conveyed his willingness to undergo questioning after the announcement was made Thursday."An interrogation of Lee is essential in wrapping up the investigation into the allegations surrounding the unofficial medical treatment (given to President Park)," the spokesman has said, declining to elaborate further.The probe team, looking into a broad range of alleged irregularities committed by President Park and her friend Choi Soon-sil, is preparing to wrap up the investigation as the deadline is slated for Tuesday.The special counsel has asked Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn to extend the period by a month, but it is unclear whether he will approve the request. (Yonhap)