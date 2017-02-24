LG Display keeps No. 1 spot in global LCD TV panel shipments

South Korean display maker LG Display Co. kept its No. 1 spot in global shipments of liquid crystal displays for televisions in January this year, industry data showed Friday.



LG Display's LCD TV panel shipments rose 5 percent on-month to 4.28 million sheets last month, although the global shipments of LCD TV panels fell 8 percent on-month to 19.88 million sheets, according to industry tracker WitsView.



(Yonhap)

The decline in global shipments came after Chinese and Taiwanese display makers closed factories during the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday season.Thanks to the rise in shipments, LG Display's share of the global market for LCD TV panels gained 22 percent in January from 19 percent in December last year.Taiwan's Innolux came in second with 3.18 million sheets in January, followed by China's BOE Technology with 3.11 million sheets and CSOT with 3.04 million sheets, according to the data.Samsung Display Co. was ranked fifth with 2.88 million sheets last month. (Yonhap)