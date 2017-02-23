Facts about Dean’s new single

R&B artist Dean dropped a new single titled “limbo” on Feb. 17, comprised of two songs.The producer-turned-singer, who has written songs for K-pop’s biggest names such as EXO, VIXX and Taeyeon, has been consistently collaborating with artists such as Crush to produce trendy tracks.The following is a list of facts about the new album:1. The album’s concept is the state of limbo between dreaming and reality, where the two are indistinguishable.2. It was inspired by the Christopher Nolan movie “Inception,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Funnily enough, Dean has frequently been told he resembles the actor.3. The phrases on the album’s cover art -- “It’s only when we wake up that we realize something was actually strange,” for example -- were also inspired by the movie.4. The first track is titled “Invisible,” but its Korean title, directly translated, means “Unwelcome Guest.” The lyrics sing of an old lover that the speaker unexpectedly met and fell for, and cannot get out of his mind.5. The second track is titled “Beyond” and features the voice of soulful songstress Baek Ye-rin. The Korean title, directly translated, means, “Come Over.” It was co-written with a producer named highhopes.6. In the lyrics of “Beyond,” the speaker falls asleep while thinking of his old lover, and dreams about the good times.7. With just two songs, the album tells a story.8. The songs offer a mix of rhythm and blues and jazz.(doo@heraldcorp.com)