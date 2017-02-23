Aide dismisses rumors about Park's voluntary resignation

The presidential office on Thursday dismissed growing rumors that President Park Geun-hye may opt to step down before the Constitutional Court rules on her impeachment in an apparent bid to shun the prosecution over a corruption scandal.



"(The presidential office) has never weighed (the possibility of her resignation)," a presidential official told reporters on the condition of anonymity. "I have no idea why such rumors keep surfacing when nobody (at Cheong Wa Dae) has ever discussed it."



Despite her aides' repeated denials, the rumors have persisted that Park could voluntarily bow out on certain conditions, namely a political deal to relieve her of any possible legal liability related to the scandal.



The speculation was fanned by Rep. Chung Woo-taik, the floor leader of the ruling Liberty Korea Party, last Monday when he called for a "political solution," saying the incumbent leader's impeachment is a "national misfortune."



Rep. Joo Ho-young, the floor leader of the Bareun Party, a splinter group from the ruling party, echoed the view on Tuesday, saying that rather than relying only on the court's decision, a political remedy should also be sought.



The calls for a political resolution came amid growing concerns that the court's decision could further polarize an already divided public and plunge the country into another period of confusion.



Critics, however, suspect that Park supporters appear to be working on a political ploy to pave the way for her "orderly" departure from office, which would allow her to escape punishment and receive privileges as a former president after retirement.



The Constitutional Court is expected to deliver a ruling next month. It has set Feb. 27 as the date for closing arguments, which will be followed by the justices' closed-door deliberations, a process likely to take some two weeks.



If the court upholds the parliamentary impeachment, the country must hold a presidential election within 60 days. Should it decide to reinstate her, the election will come in December as originally scheduled.



Park is suspected of allowing her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil to meddle in state affairs and extort money and favors from local conglomerates including Samsung Group. Both have flatly denied the allegations. (Yonhap)